Real Madrid Triumphs in Thrilling Club World Cup Quarter-Final

In a nail-biting quarter-final of the Club World Cup, Real Madrid edged out Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to progress to the semi-finals.

The match, played at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, saw early dominance from Real with goals by Gonzalo and Fran Garcia, setting a strong foundation for their victory.

Drama unfolded in added time as Dortmund made a late push, but a vital save by Thibaut Courtois and a red card incident sealed the win for Real Madrid, who now prepare to face PSG in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)