Real Madrid Triumphs in Thrilling Club World Cup Quarter-Final

Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Club World Cup quarter-final, with goals from Gonzalo, Fran Garcia, and Kylian Mbappe. Despite a late resurgence from Dortmund, Real Madrid held on to secure a semi-final against PSG. Key moments included a red card and a crucial save by Courtois.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 03:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nail-biting quarter-final of the Club World Cup, Real Madrid edged out Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to progress to the semi-finals.

The match, played at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, saw early dominance from Real with goals by Gonzalo and Fran Garcia, setting a strong foundation for their victory.

Drama unfolded in added time as Dortmund made a late push, but a vital save by Thibaut Courtois and a red card incident sealed the win for Real Madrid, who now prepare to face PSG in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

