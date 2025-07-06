Real Madrid Triumphs in Thrilling Club World Cup Quarter-Final
Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Club World Cup quarter-final, with goals from Gonzalo, Fran Garcia, and Kylian Mbappe. Despite a late resurgence from Dortmund, Real Madrid held on to secure a semi-final against PSG. Key moments included a red card and a crucial save by Courtois.
In a nail-biting quarter-final of the Club World Cup, Real Madrid edged out Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to progress to the semi-finals.
The match, played at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, saw early dominance from Real with goals by Gonzalo and Fran Garcia, setting a strong foundation for their victory.
Drama unfolded in added time as Dortmund made a late push, but a vital save by Thibaut Courtois and a red card incident sealed the win for Real Madrid, who now prepare to face PSG in the next round.
