Real Madrid Triumphs in Thrilling Showdown Against Dortmund
Real Madrid secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Early goals by Gonzalo and Fran Garcia set the pace. Dortmund's late surge wasn't enough, as Real held firm, advancing to a semi-final clash with Paris St Germain.
In a thrilling quarter-final of the Club World Cup, Real Madrid edged past Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 victory on Saturday evening at the MetLife Stadium, setting up a semi-final face-off with Paris St Germain. The Spanish giants demonstrated dominance from the onset, with Gonzalo and Fran Garcia netting early goals in the 10th and 20th minutes.
Gonzalo, a 21-year-old forward, showcased his emerging talent by opening the score with a deft volley, following a precise cross from Arda Guler. Garcia doubled the lead 10 minutes later, capitalizing on Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery. Despite numerous scoring opportunities, Real Madrid couldn't extend their lead before halftime.
Dortmund, however, mounted a persistent challenge. Substitute Maximilian Beier reignited hopes with a 93rd-minute goal, only for Kylian Mbappe to swiftly restore Real's advantage. Serhou Guirassy's subsequent penalty narrowed the gap, but a spectacular save by Thibaut Courtois in overtime secured Real's passage to the semi-finals.
