Scorching Kickoff: Calls for Change Amidst Heat Struggles

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac criticizes afternoon kickoff times after players struggle in oppressive heat during their Club World Cup match against Real Madrid. With concerns rising for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA's measures to tackle heat are questioned, leading to calls for schedule adjustments to protect players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 07:24 IST
Borussia Dortmund

Amidst mounting concerns about the heat at the Club World Cup, Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac has urged for later kickoff times. This plea follows his team's grueling 3-2 loss against Real Madrid, played under a blistering sun in New Jersey.

The intense summer conditions have sparked debates, particularly as the 2026 World Cup looms with its expanded 48-team format. Despite FIFA's efforts to introduce cooling breaks and other mitigating measures, the midday sun remains a formidable challenge, prompting discussions amongst coaches and players about game-time adjustments.

Dortmund's prior experience in Cincinnati under similar conditions underscores the gravity of the issue. The global players union FIFPRO is actively seeking methods to safeguard players, especially with nine host cities for the upcoming World Cup classified as extreme heat risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

