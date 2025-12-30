Thrilling Sports Updates: NHL, NBA, and FIFA in the Spotlight

In a remarkable NHL showdown, the Buffalo Sabres triumphed over the St. Louis Blues 4-2, marking their ninth straight victory. Sabres' Zach Benson was pivotal, breaking the tie early in the third period, putting Buffalo within one win of their franchise record.

In NBA action, Denver's Nikola Jokic suffered a knee injury as the Miami Heat defeated the Nuggets 147-123. Jokic's condition, set for MRI evaluation, raises concerns for the team. Meanwhile, FIFA's President defended World Cup ticket pricing amid criticism over increased costs, citing soaring demand.

Tragedy struck in NASCAR as Dennis Hamlin, father of Denny Hamlin, succumbed to injuries from a house fire. Across sports landscapes, significant developments include Andy Reid's desire to continue coaching and Joe Burrow's return to play. In MLB news, the Dodgers traded Esteury Ruiz to the Marlins.

(With inputs from agencies.)