India Gears Up for Strategic Bid to Host World Athletics Championships

India plans a strategic bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029 or 2031. The Athletics Federation of India aims to secure one of these editions amid hopes of hosting the 2036 Olympics. World Athletics will announce the hosts in 2026, with a deadline for interest by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:30 IST
India is preparing a strategic bid for the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships, aiming to secure the hosting rights for one of the editions. This move is part of the country's broader ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, informed Adille Sumariwalla, a spokesperson for the national federation, on Sunday.

World Athletics, the governing body of the sport, is set to announce the hosts for the 2029 and 2031 championships in September 2026. Member countries need to express their interest by October 1, 2025, to be eligible for consideration.

Sumariwalla, who is also a vice-president of World Athletics, mentioned that India plans to formally submit its bids later this year. He also highlighted efforts to host the 2028 Junior World Championships and future World Athletics Relays, showcasing India's commitment to promoting athletics globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

