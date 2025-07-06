Australia's Last-Minute Triumph Over Fiji Precedes British Lions Showdown

In a thrilling warm-up against Fiji, Australia secured a 21-18 victory thanks to a decisive last-minute try by captain Harry Wilson. Despite the elation of triumph, the Wallabies face challenges ahead, including the loss of flyhalf Noah Lolesio due to injury. The match serves as the solitary preparation for their impending test series against the British & Irish Lions.

Coach Joe Schmidt tempered expectations, acknowledging his team's need for improvement before meeting the formidable Lions. However, positive news emerged regarding Lolesio's condition after a concerning neck injury, suggesting a prompt return to the field.

Fiji, exhibiting staunch competition, including tries from Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu, narrowly missed registering their first win against the Wallabies in Australia since 1954. As both teams reflect on a hard-fought match, Australia focuses on refining their strategy for the upcoming challenges.

