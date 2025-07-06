Wimbledon Day Seven: Khachanov Shines and Djokovic Leads
On the seventh day of Wimbledon, Karen Khachanov from Russia secured his place in the quarter-finals, overpowering Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. Djokovic advanced to the last 16, achieving a milestone, while Krejcikova and Rybakina were eliminated. The event faced overcast weather and a thunderstorm warning by Britain’s Met Office.
On Saturday, the seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships unfolded with notable performances and sudden exits. Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov effortlessly secured a spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Poland's Kamil Majchrzak with a 6-4 6-2 6-3 win, marking his second appearance at this stage.
As play began under overcast skies at the All England Club, temperatures hovered at 21 degrees Celsius, expected to reach 23 degrees later, while Britain's Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning. Amid this, Djokovic hit a century, leading the veterans into the last 16, although former champion Krejcikova's journey was cut short by Navarro.
The competition remained fierce as other top players, including Sinner and Dimitrov, continued their advancements. The order of play for Sunday promises enthralling encounters with matches featuring Sonay Kartal against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Aryna Sabalenka facing Elise Mertens, and more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
