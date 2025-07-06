Left Menu

Wimbledon Day Seven: Khachanov Shines and Djokovic Leads

On the seventh day of Wimbledon, Karen Khachanov from Russia secured his place in the quarter-finals, overpowering Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. Djokovic advanced to the last 16, achieving a milestone, while Krejcikova and Rybakina were eliminated. The event faced overcast weather and a thunderstorm warning by Britain’s Met Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:36 IST
Wimbledon Day Seven: Khachanov Shines and Djokovic Leads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Saturday, the seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships unfolded with notable performances and sudden exits. Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov effortlessly secured a spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Poland's Kamil Majchrzak with a 6-4 6-2 6-3 win, marking his second appearance at this stage.

As play began under overcast skies at the All England Club, temperatures hovered at 21 degrees Celsius, expected to reach 23 degrees later, while Britain's Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning. Amid this, Djokovic hit a century, leading the veterans into the last 16, although former champion Krejcikova's journey was cut short by Navarro.

The competition remained fierce as other top players, including Sinner and Dimitrov, continued their advancements. The order of play for Sunday promises enthralling encounters with matches featuring Sonay Kartal against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Aryna Sabalenka facing Elise Mertens, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025