Sakshi Shines: India's Golden Journey at World Boxing Cup
Sakshi secured India’s first gold medal at the second World Boxing Cup with a decisive win in the women's 54kg final. The Indian team’s impressive performance guarantees 11 medals. While some faced narrow losses, others continue to fight for gold, showcasing India's boxing prowess.
In a thrilling highlight at the second World Boxing Cup, Sakshi claimed India's first gold medal with an emphatic performance in the women's 54kg category. Her victory marked a unanimous decision win against USA's Yosline Perez, further cementing her status as a dominant force in boxing.
The Indian boxing contingent has exhibited remarkable skill and determination, ensuring a total of 11 medals from the tournament. The team's success follows a strong showing in the first leg in Brazil, where they clinched six medals, including both a gold and silver.
The spirited efforts of other Indian boxers like Meenakshi, Jugnoo, and Pooja Rani have also contributed to this medal haul, despite some narrow defeats. As the competition progresses, four more Indian athletes strive for gold in the evening session, led by previous gold medallist Hitesh Gulia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
