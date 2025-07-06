Sakshi Shines: India's Golden Journey at World Boxing Cup

In a thrilling highlight at the second World Boxing Cup, Sakshi claimed India's first gold medal with an emphatic performance in the women's 54kg category. Her victory marked a unanimous decision win against USA's Yosline Perez, further cementing her status as a dominant force in boxing.

The Indian boxing contingent has exhibited remarkable skill and determination, ensuring a total of 11 medals from the tournament. The team's success follows a strong showing in the first leg in Brazil, where they clinched six medals, including both a gold and silver.

The spirited efforts of other Indian boxers like Meenakshi, Jugnoo, and Pooja Rani have also contributed to this medal haul, despite some narrow defeats. As the competition progresses, four more Indian athletes strive for gold in the evening session, led by previous gold medallist Hitesh Gulia.

(With inputs from agencies.)