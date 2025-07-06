Dramatic Twists and Unyielding Tennis Action at Wimbledon Day Seven

Day seven at the Wimbledon tennis championships delivered unexpected turns and intense matches, with American fifth seed Taylor Fritz advancing to the quarter-finals following Jordan Thompson's injury-induced retirement. Fritz's commanding lead of 6-1 3-0 set the tone for his progress.

While rain briefly interrupted games on outside courts, play on Centre Court and Court One persisted, thanks to the closed roofs. Meanwhile, the Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov confidently defeated Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 6-4 6-2 6-3, securing his place among the tournament's last eight contenders.

The day was marked by challenging weather conditions. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, although temperatures hovered around 21°C, expected to reach 23°C later. Despite the weather disruptions, all eyes remained on the fierce battles on the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)