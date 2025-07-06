Magnus Carlsen Dominates Super United Chess Tournament

Magnus Carlsen once again demonstrated his supremacy in the chess world by clinching victory in the Super United Rapid and Blitz Chess Tournament with a round to spare. The Norwegian grandmaster outperformed his competitors, finishing 2.5 points ahead of American Wesley So, who took second place.

Carlsen's win was particularly impressive, given that he was trailing D. Gukesh by four points after the rapid section. His comeback in the blitz games, where he scored 7.5 out of nine in the first leg, was instrumental in securing his lead and eventual tournament win.

D. Gukesh managed to hold the third position, with a final score of 19.5 points, narrowly surpassing Alireza Firouzja and Duda Jan-Krzysztof. Despite a promising start, Gukesh struggled in the blitz section. The prize pool was equally rewarding, with Carlsen taking home $40,000, Wesley So $30,000, and Gukesh $25,000.

