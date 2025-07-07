Akash Deep's 10-Wicket Haul: A Turning Point at Edgbaston

In a thrilling Test match at Edgbaston, Indian pacer Akash Deep delivered an extraordinary performance, clinching ten wickets and leading India to a remarkable victory. England's captain, Ben Stokes, lauded the young bowler's skillset, acknowledging the pivotal impact of his relentless accuracy and strategic use of angles.

Despite the daunting task, the Stokes-led team could only manage 52.1 overs in their second innings as they chased an improbable target of 608. Stokes admitted that the team aimed to bat out the overs, but India's formidable bowling and batting strength left little room for England to recover.

The game unfolded with dramatic twists, embodying the intense emotions that make Test cricket so captivating. Stokes reflected on the pivotal moments that defined the match, noting the team's inability to capitalize on early breakthroughs against India's first innings. Ultimately, India's comprehensive performance underscored their dominance on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)