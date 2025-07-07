Left Menu

Nico Hulkenberg's Fairytale Podium Finish at British Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg, after 15 years and 239 attempts, achieved his first podium in Formula One at the British Grand Prix. The German driver, starting 19th, executed a clever strategy for Sauber, stunning the crowd with a third-place finish and surpassing expectations against tough competition.

Updated: 07-07-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 01:36 IST
Nico Hulkenberg electrified the Formula One world with an unforgettable podium finish at the British Grand Prix, surprising everyone, including himself. After 15 years and 239 races, the 37-year-old German achieved his first podium, breaking a longstanding record as the driver with the most starts without a top-three finish.

The Sauber driver, starting from 19th on the grid, rose dramatically through the pack thanks to strategic brilliance and perfect timing during pit stops, securing third place in a tumultuous race. His successful maneuver placed Sauber on the podium for the first time in 13 years, making Hulkenberg the team's lowest-starting top-three finisher.

Hulkenberg's triumph was unexpected, as Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton appeared poised to overtake. Yet, strategic calls and spotless execution on the track ensured his victory over adversity. Team boss Jonathan Wheatley lauded Hulkenberg's performance as one of the best ever seen, marking a high point in a storied career.

