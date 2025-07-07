Swiss Delight: Reuteler and Pilgrim Propel Hosts Forward
Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim scored as Switzerland defeated Iceland 2-0, securing their first victory in Group A at the Women's Euros. This win sets up a crucial match against Finland for a chance to reach the knockout stage, while Iceland is eliminated from the tournament.
Switzerland's women's football team secured a vital victory over Iceland with goals from Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim, winning 2-0 on Sunday. The hosts shook off previous disappointments and revitalized their chances of advancing from Group A at the Women's Euros.
In a tense match underscored by slippery conditions due to a light rain, both teams faced immense pressure. Iceland nearly took an early lead when Ingibjorg Sigurdarsdottir struck the crossbar within the first minute, but the Swiss defense held firm.
The deadlock was broken late when Reuteler capitalized on a midfield mistake by Iceland to put Switzerland ahead. Pilgrim's late goal secured the triumph, lighting up the crowd and setting the stage for a decisive final group match against Finland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
