Sigma Advanced Systems Soars with Nasmyth Group Acquisition

In a significant strategic move, Sigma Advanced Systems has acquired the UK-based Nasmyth Group, becoming the first Indian aerospace and defence company to establish a truly global presence. This ₹213 crore acquisition aligns with Sigma's vision of building an integrated aerospace and defence manufacturing platform worldwide.

The acquisition brings together Sigma's cost-efficient manufacturing expertise in India with Nasmyth's deep engineering skills, European production capabilities, and long-term contracts with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Key clients span industry giants like Rolls Royce, Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin.

This integration positions Sigma to pursue complex aerospace contracts and supports the company's strategy of creating a world-class platform driven by an India-centric execution model. The partnership aims to enhance resilience and operational efficiency, catering to the evolving demands of global aerospace supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)