Brian Campbell Seizes John Deere Classic in Thrilling Playoff Battle

Brian Campbell clinched his second PGA Tour victory of the year, winning the John Deere Classic in a playoff against Emiliano Grillo. Campbell's win comes after a strategic closing round and advances his chances for the British Open. The playoff saw Campbell maintain his cool under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silvis | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 09:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a gripping finale at the John Deere Classic, Brian Campbell showcased his prowess on the PGA Tour with a second victory this year, prevailing in a playoff against rival Emiliano Grillo. Campbell's consistent performance, especially his closing 4-under 67, sealed his victory on the first extra hole.

Despite a season largely marked by underwhelming performances outside the top 30, Campbell displayed poise and skill when it mattered, with this win furthering his aspirations for a berth in the British Open, contingent on his next world ranking.

The playoff lacked dramatic flair, but Campbell's precision, particularly his fairway shot and subsequent par, proved sufficient to best Grillo. This victory places him among elite company with fellow multiple winners on the PGA Tour this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

