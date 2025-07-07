Left Menu

Sanjog Gupta Named ICC CEO Amid Global Cricket Expansion Ambitions

The International Cricket Council appoints Sanjog Gupta as its new CEO, effective July 7, 2025. Gupta, known for his influential role in redefining the sports ecosystem in India, will focus on expanding cricket's footprint globally, including ambitions for Olympic inclusion, amidst the sport's growing popularity and technological advances.

Sanjog Gupta. (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 7, 2025. Known for his leadership in the global media, entertainment, and sports sectors, Gupta will be the seventh CEO to lead the ICC, as confirmed by the council's official release. Currently CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar, Gupta brings over two decades of experience and is recognized as a transformative leader in India's sports ecosystem.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed confidence in Gupta's ability to further cricket's global appeal, noting his extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialization. Shah emphasized Gupta's deep understanding of the sports and media landscapes, which he believes will be instrumental in the ICC's efforts to transcend traditional boundaries and promote cricket as an Olympic sport while bolstering its presence worldwide.

The selection process for the new CEO was extensive, involving over 2,500 applicants from 25 countries. The Nominations Committee, after rigorous evaluation, unanimously recommended Gupta, a decision fully supported by the ICC Board. Gupta expressed his excitement about taking on this role at a pivotal time for cricket, highlighting the sport's potential for growth and technological advancement, including its debut in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

