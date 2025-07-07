England to Regroup for Bumrah's Return at Lord's

England, having conceded defeat in the second Test, are preparing for the formidable return of Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test at Lord's, according to head coach Brendon McCullum.

Indian speedster Bumrah's expected comeback follows his team's 336-run triumph in the second Test, leveling the series 1-1. The strategic missteps taken by England included a controversial choice to let India bat first.

McCullum praised both Indian batsman Shubman Gill and bowler Akash Deep for their exceptional performances, acknowledging areas where England needs to improve ahead of the next showdown.

