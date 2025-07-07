India 'A' Men's Hockey Team Set to Test Skills in Europe Tour
The India A men's hockey team embarks on a European tour, playing against top teams like Ireland, France, and the Netherlands. Led by captain Sanjay, the team comprises a mix of youth and experience, aiming to test their readiness and build a strong pipeline for the senior team.
- Country:
- Netherlands
The India A men's hockey team is poised to begin their European tour with a match against Ireland on Tuesday. This eight-game series will evaluate the team's depth and readiness while offering players crucial international exposure.
Hockey India's organized tour includes matches against European powerhouses to provide a stage for emerging and seasoned players alike. The strategy is aimed at strengthening the national pool by blending youth with experience. Captain Sanjay hails the tour as a fantastic opportunity.
The tour will pit India A against Ireland, France, the Netherlands, England, and Belgium. With the first game against Ireland set for July 8 at 21:30 IST, the team is conscious of the challenges but remains confident in their preparation, as senior players mentor the younger ones.
ALSO READ
Thrilling Clashes Define Day 6 of Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025
Hockey India Celebrates Olympic Day with Nationwide Sporting Enthusiasm
Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals
Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Face Off in 1st Hockey India Masters Cup Final
Odisha and Punjab Set to Clash in Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup Final