India 'A' Men's Hockey Team Set to Test Skills in Europe Tour

The India A men's hockey team embarks on a European tour, playing against top teams like Ireland, France, and the Netherlands. Led by captain Sanjay, the team comprises a mix of youth and experience, aiming to test their readiness and build a strong pipeline for the senior team.

Updated: 07-07-2025 12:18 IST
India 'A' Men's Hockey Team Set to Test Skills in Europe Tour
The India A men's hockey team is poised to begin their European tour with a match against Ireland on Tuesday. This eight-game series will evaluate the team's depth and readiness while offering players crucial international exposure.

Hockey India's organized tour includes matches against European powerhouses to provide a stage for emerging and seasoned players alike. The strategy is aimed at strengthening the national pool by blending youth with experience. Captain Sanjay hails the tour as a fantastic opportunity.

The tour will pit India A against Ireland, France, the Netherlands, England, and Belgium. With the first game against Ireland set for July 8 at 21:30 IST, the team is conscious of the challenges but remains confident in their preparation, as senior players mentor the younger ones.

