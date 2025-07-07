Left Menu

Farrell's Lions Roar: Eight Irish Stars Set for Brumbies Clash

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has announced a team featuring eight Irish players for their match against the ACT Brumbies, as part of the tour. Key players like Maro Itoje and Finn Russell return, while Blair Kinghorn moves to fullback. The match marks a crucial preparation for the test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:25 IST
Farrell's Lions Roar: Eight Irish Stars Set for Brumbies Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The British & Irish Lions coach, Andy Farrell, has unveiled a lineup dominated by eight Irish players to compete against the ACT Brumbies. This selection gives a clear indication of his strategy for the forthcoming test series, as Maro Itoje resumes his role as captain after being benched for the recent win against the New South Wales Waratahs.

Finn Russell is also among the returning players, with Blair Kinghorn maintaining his position but switching to fullback. The backline is predominantly Irish, including Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park, and James Lowe. This alignment hints at the Lions' approach for the ensuing competitive fixtures.

The forward configuration sees Englishmen Joe McCarthy and Tom Curry partnering with Irish players, while the replacements offer robust support with the likes of Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen. Notably, Farrell's son, Owen, won't be participating in this showdown. The team is aware of the challenging reputation the Brumbies hold, having beaten the Lions in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025