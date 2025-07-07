Farrell's Lions Roar: Eight Irish Stars Set for Brumbies Clash

The British & Irish Lions coach, Andy Farrell, has unveiled a lineup dominated by eight Irish players to compete against the ACT Brumbies. This selection gives a clear indication of his strategy for the forthcoming test series, as Maro Itoje resumes his role as captain after being benched for the recent win against the New South Wales Waratahs.

Finn Russell is also among the returning players, with Blair Kinghorn maintaining his position but switching to fullback. The backline is predominantly Irish, including Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park, and James Lowe. This alignment hints at the Lions' approach for the ensuing competitive fixtures.

The forward configuration sees Englishmen Joe McCarthy and Tom Curry partnering with Irish players, while the replacements offer robust support with the likes of Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen. Notably, Farrell's son, Owen, won't be participating in this showdown. The team is aware of the challenging reputation the Brumbies hold, having beaten the Lions in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)