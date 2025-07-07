Left Menu

Sam Goodchild Triumphs in Course des Caps: A New Star in IMOCA Sailing

British skipper Sam Goodchild clinched his first IMOCA class win, racing MACIF Sante Prevoyance to victory in the Course des Caps. Goodchild led from Fastnet Rock, completing the race with co-skippers Lois Berrehar, Guillaume Combescure, and Charlotte Yven. The event marks the launch of the 2025 IMOCA Globe Series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:10 IST
Sam Goodchild Triumphs in Course des Caps: A New Star in IMOCA Sailing

In a stunning display of sailing prowess, British skipper Sam Goodchild celebrated his debut victory in the fiercely competitive IMOCA class. Guiding the vessel MACIF Sante Prevoyance, Goodchild and his crew confidently claimed the top spot in the prestigious Course des Caps, a grueling 1,800-nautical mile race circling the British Isles.

After seizing the lead at the iconic Fastnet Rock, Goodchild's team maintained an unwavering grip on their advantage, crossing the finish line two-and-a-half hours ahead of their closest rival, Elodie Bonafous on Association Petits Princes-Queguiner. The dynamic sailing conditions offered a tough challenge, with shifts in wind requiring constant sail changes.

This victory adds to Goodchild's impressive maritime resume, establishing him as a formidable competitor in the IMOCA arena. The Course des Caps launch signals the start of the 2025 IMOCA Globe Series, setting the stage for further high-stakes races, including the upcoming Rolex Fastnet Race and Ocean Race Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025