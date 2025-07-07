Sam Goodchild Triumphs in Course des Caps: A New Star in IMOCA Sailing
British skipper Sam Goodchild clinched his first IMOCA class win, racing MACIF Sante Prevoyance to victory in the Course des Caps. Goodchild led from Fastnet Rock, completing the race with co-skippers Lois Berrehar, Guillaume Combescure, and Charlotte Yven. The event marks the launch of the 2025 IMOCA Globe Series.
In a stunning display of sailing prowess, British skipper Sam Goodchild celebrated his debut victory in the fiercely competitive IMOCA class. Guiding the vessel MACIF Sante Prevoyance, Goodchild and his crew confidently claimed the top spot in the prestigious Course des Caps, a grueling 1,800-nautical mile race circling the British Isles.
After seizing the lead at the iconic Fastnet Rock, Goodchild's team maintained an unwavering grip on their advantage, crossing the finish line two-and-a-half hours ahead of their closest rival, Elodie Bonafous on Association Petits Princes-Queguiner. The dynamic sailing conditions offered a tough challenge, with shifts in wind requiring constant sail changes.
This victory adds to Goodchild's impressive maritime resume, establishing him as a formidable competitor in the IMOCA arena. The Course des Caps launch signals the start of the 2025 IMOCA Globe Series, setting the stage for further high-stakes races, including the upcoming Rolex Fastnet Race and Ocean Race Europe.
