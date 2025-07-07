Stokes Prepares for Bumrah's Return Amid Crushing Defeat

England must brace themselves as Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns for the third Test at Lord's. Despite his absence in the second Test, India secured a convincing 336-run victory. England's captain, Ben Stokes, acknowledges Bumrah's prowess, which is hard to mimic even in practice sessions.

Stokes sidestepped committing to fielding Jofra Archer against India in the upcoming match, highlighting ongoing assessments of player readiness. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining composure regardless of victory or defeat, underscoring the team's need to stay level-headed amid fluctuating fortunes.

Reflecting on past performance, Stokes points to prior victories and setbacks, stressing the significance of preparation and mental resilience. As England gears up for the Lord's Test, the focus remains on recovery and readiness, with an eye on rectifying past missteps and facing the Indian challenge.

