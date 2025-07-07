Left Menu

Bangladesh Women's Football Team Makes Historic Asian Cup Qualifier

Against all odds, Bangladesh's women's football team secured a spot in the 2024 Women's Asian Cup. Despite a difficult year marked by player exits and a coaching rebellion, the team triumphed through discipline and youthful talent under coach Peter Butler, marking a historic first appearance for Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defying expectations, Bangladesh's women's football team secured a coveted spot in the 2024 Women's Asian Cup. This historic achievement comes after a challenging year, lacking victories and losing seasoned players.

Ranked 128th globally, the team triumphed despite the absence of top scorer Sabina Khatun, who left over a dispute with head coach Peter Butler. Bangladesh won all three matches in their qualifiers, earning their first Asian Cup appearance.

Butler instituted rigorous training for the players, emphasizing fitness and youth inclusion. Under his leadership, the team advanced, overturning Myanmar and remaining undefeated, transforming the women's football landscape in Bangladesh.

