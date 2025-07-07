Left Menu

Football Unites War-Torn Sudan: League Action Resumes After Two Years

After a brutal two-year hiatus due to civil unrest, league football returns to Sudan with a one-month tournament involving eight clubs. Top teams like Al Hilal and Al Merrikh vie for national glory while offering a semblance of normalcy amid ongoing conflict. Matches occur far from war-damaged Khartoum.

Updated: 07-07-2025 18:17 IST
In a significant move towards reclaiming normalcy, league football has finally returned to Sudan after a two-year pause brought by conflict. A month-long tournament has been organized featuring eight clubs competing for the national championship, despite the ongoing civil unrest that has gripped the nation since April 2023.

The nation's leading football clubs, Al Hilal and Al Merrikh, returned to Sudan after participating in competitions abroad, ready to take the field in their homeland once again. The competition is crucial as it will determine which teams represent Sudan in continental club tournaments during the 2025/26 season.

Matches will take place in Atbara and Ad-Damer, situated far from the severely conflict-damaged capital, Khartoum. The tournament's conclusion promises an anticipated derby between Al Hilal and Al Merrikh, symbolizing a beacon of hope for the beleaguered nation.

