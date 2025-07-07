Akash Deep: The Cricket Prodigy Rising from Personal Tragedy

India's victory at Headingley saw an emotional triumph for Akash Deep, who delivered a stunning performance with a ten-wicket haul, leveling the series against England. Yet, the story transcends cricket, rooted in a familial bond marked by resilience.

Akash's sister, Akhand Jyoti, is courageously battling stage three colon cancer, even as she stood by him when their father and brother passed away in 2015, urging him to chase his dreams. Her support was pivotal as Akash navigated personal loss and forged his cricket career, eventually moving to Kolkata and joining Bengal U-23 despite financial hurdles.

In Sasaram, Akash is now giving back to his community by running a cricket academy. Celebrations erupted in his hometown after his recent achievements, a testament to the enduring bond with his sister and the dreams they continue to nurture amid life's trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)