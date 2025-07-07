Left Menu

Kapil Dev Bats for Telangana's Sports Transformation

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss sports development in the state. They explored ideas to boost sports education and infrastructure. Impressed by Telangana's vision, Dev expressed interest in collaborating to enhance the state's sports ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:22 IST
Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has pledged his support for Telangana's sports initiatives following a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi. The discussion, held at Reddy's official residence, focused on promoting sports education and enhancing infrastructure development in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy outlined his government's ambitious plans to establish a Young India Sports University, aimed at nurturing talent and building world-class sports infrastructure across Telangana. Reddy also shared insights from his international visits, including discussions with sports experts from South Korea and beyond.

Impressed by the comprehensive vision, Kapil Dev expressed his interest in collaborating with the Telangana government to transform the state's sports landscape. Dev assured his support in making the proposed sports university a success and contributing to the broader development of sporting talent throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

