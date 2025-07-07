Kapil Dev Bats for Telangana's Sports Transformation

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has pledged his support for Telangana's sports initiatives following a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi. The discussion, held at Reddy's official residence, focused on promoting sports education and enhancing infrastructure development in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy outlined his government's ambitious plans to establish a Young India Sports University, aimed at nurturing talent and building world-class sports infrastructure across Telangana. Reddy also shared insights from his international visits, including discussions with sports experts from South Korea and beyond.

Impressed by the comprehensive vision, Kapil Dev expressed his interest in collaborating with the Telangana government to transform the state's sports landscape. Dev assured his support in making the proposed sports university a success and contributing to the broader development of sporting talent throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)