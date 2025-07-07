Left Menu

England's Pace Powerhouse Set to Roar at Lord's!

England, looking to recover from a heavy defeat, has requested a lively pitch to unleash Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson in the third Test against India at Lord's. Both bowlers are set to bring fresh energy, with Archer making his comeback after injuries. The pitch strategy aims for bounce and movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Following their staggering 336-run loss at Edgbaston, England has demanded a pitch brimming with life for the upcoming Test against India at Lord's, commencing July 10.

Jofra Archer is on the brink of a much-anticipated return to Test cricket following a lengthy absence due to elbow and back injuries, while Gus Atkinson is also poised for action after missing the second Test.

The English camp, led by coach Brendon McCullum, seeks pace, bounce, and sideways movement, inspired by the recent World Test Championship final's pitch dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

