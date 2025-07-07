England's Pace Powerhouse Set to Roar at Lord's!

Following their staggering 336-run loss at Edgbaston, England has demanded a pitch brimming with life for the upcoming Test against India at Lord's, commencing July 10.

Jofra Archer is on the brink of a much-anticipated return to Test cricket following a lengthy absence due to elbow and back injuries, while Gus Atkinson is also poised for action after missing the second Test.

The English camp, led by coach Brendon McCullum, seeks pace, bounce, and sideways movement, inspired by the recent World Test Championship final's pitch dynamics.

