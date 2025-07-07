India's Pace Trio: The Key to Lord's Test Triumph?
Former cricketer Lalchand Rajput praises India's bowling trio ahead of the pivotal Lord's Test against England. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj have emerged as a 'lethal weapon' following India's series-leveling win at Edgbaston, with Shubman Gill leading the charge in a historic performance.
In the wake of India's significant victory at Edgbaston, former cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput has hailed Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj as India's 'lethal bowling weapon.' The spotlight now turns to Lord's, where India aims to seize control in the crucial third Test.
India's triumph at Edgbaston marked the end of a long-standing victory drought, spurred by the remarkable efforts of captain Shubman Gill. His tenacious 269-run performance was central to the team's success, followed by a brisk 161 that dismantled England's bowling attack.
Akash Deep stepped up in Bumrah's absence, delivering vital breakthroughs that stymied England's advances. His second innings performance, with figures of 6/99, was pivotal. Rajput asserts that the trio will pose a formidable challenge for England's batsmen, setting the stage for a thrilling Test at Lord's.
