Left Menu

India's Pace Trio: The Key to Lord's Test Triumph?

Former cricketer Lalchand Rajput praises India's bowling trio ahead of the pivotal Lord's Test against England. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj have emerged as a 'lethal weapon' following India's series-leveling win at Edgbaston, with Shubman Gill leading the charge in a historic performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:51 IST
India's Pace Trio: The Key to Lord's Test Triumph?
Team India (Photo: @ShubmanGill/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of India's significant victory at Edgbaston, former cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput has hailed Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj as India's 'lethal bowling weapon.' The spotlight now turns to Lord's, where India aims to seize control in the crucial third Test.

India's triumph at Edgbaston marked the end of a long-standing victory drought, spurred by the remarkable efforts of captain Shubman Gill. His tenacious 269-run performance was central to the team's success, followed by a brisk 161 that dismantled England's bowling attack.

Akash Deep stepped up in Bumrah's absence, delivering vital breakthroughs that stymied England's advances. His second innings performance, with figures of 6/99, was pivotal. Rajput asserts that the trio will pose a formidable challenge for England's batsmen, setting the stage for a thrilling Test at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025