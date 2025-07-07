Left Menu

Wiaan Mulder Honors Lara's Legacy with Surprising Declaration in Record-Breaking Test

South Africa's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder opted to declare the team's innings, remaining 34 runs shy of breaking Brian Lara's highest test score. Mulder, choosing to respect Lara's cricket legacy, received support from coach Shukri Conrad. Mulder's performance elevated his ranking among test cricket's triple centurions.

  • Zimbabwe

In a surprising turn of events during the second test against Zimbabwe, South Africa's stand-in captain, Wiaan Mulder, chose to declare the innings at 626-5, despite being on the verge of breaking a long-standing cricket record held by the legendary Brian Lara.

Mulder was unbeaten on 367, just 34 runs away from surpassing Lara's iconic 400-run innings against England in 2004. Demonstrating respect for his predecessor's legacy, Mulder stated he felt it was fitting for Lara to retain the record.

Supported by coach Shukri Conrad, Mulder's decision prioritizes team success and sportsmanship. South Africa's innings placed them in a strong position, with Zimbabwe trailing by 405 runs after following on. The performance not only solidified Mulder's place among cricket's elite but also underscored his leadership acumen.

