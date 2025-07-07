World Boxing Backs India's Boxing Revival Amidst Internal Turmoil

World Boxing has renewed its confidence in the Boxing Federation of India's interim committee by extending its tenure until the end of August, recognizing its commitment to transparency and stability in the national boxing administration.

Since its formation in April, the committee, led by Ajay Singh, has implemented structured national championships and international events, emphasizing an 'athletes first' approach that contributed to India's success in securing 11 medals at the recent World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan.

Despite internal challenges marked by election delays and leadership disputes within the BFI, the committee's efforts have gained widespread appreciation, including commendations from World Boxing and the involvement of international representatives to validate their progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)