Left Menu

World Boxing Backs India's Boxing Revival Amidst Internal Turmoil

World Boxing has extended the tenure of the Boxing Federation of India's interim committee until August 31 due to its transparency and stability efforts. Despite internal factionalism and controversial election delays, Indian boxers have excelled internationally. The committee, headed by Ajay Singh, has prioritized athletes' success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:06 IST
World Boxing Backs India's Boxing Revival Amidst Internal Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

World Boxing has renewed its confidence in the Boxing Federation of India's interim committee by extending its tenure until the end of August, recognizing its commitment to transparency and stability in the national boxing administration.

Since its formation in April, the committee, led by Ajay Singh, has implemented structured national championships and international events, emphasizing an 'athletes first' approach that contributed to India's success in securing 11 medals at the recent World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan.

Despite internal challenges marked by election delays and leadership disputes within the BFI, the committee's efforts have gained widespread appreciation, including commendations from World Boxing and the involvement of international representatives to validate their progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025