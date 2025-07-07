Left Menu

Dramatic Sprint Finish: Merlier Triumphs at Tour de France

In a thrilling conclusion to the third stage of the Tour de France, Tim Merlier emerged victorious in a sprint finish amid rider crashes. The Belgian edged out Jonathan Milan with a photo finish, while chaos and crashes marred the race's final moments. Jasper Philipsen's withdrawal added to the drama.

Updated: 07-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tim Merlier clinched victory in the Tour de France's third stage after a nail-biting sprint finish that ended with several crashes. The Belgian rider narrowly edged out Jonathan Milan, securing his win after a photo finish confirmed his position ahead of the Italian in Dunkirk.

Amidst the drama, Germany's Phil Bauhaus finished third, and Netherlands' Mathieu Van der Poel retained the yellow leader's jersey despite finishing 23rd. The day's events took a significant turn as Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen withdrew following a severe crash 60 kilometers before the finish.

The 178.3 km stage saw a tightly-packed peloton with riders cautious until the end. Things took a messy turn in the last kilometers with two crashes injuring numerous competitors. Merlier credited his team for positioning him well, leading to his hard-fought victory.

