Dramatic Sprint Finish: Merlier Triumphs at Tour de France

Tim Merlier clinched victory in the Tour de France's third stage after a nail-biting sprint finish that ended with several crashes. The Belgian rider narrowly edged out Jonathan Milan, securing his win after a photo finish confirmed his position ahead of the Italian in Dunkirk.

Amidst the drama, Germany's Phil Bauhaus finished third, and Netherlands' Mathieu Van der Poel retained the yellow leader's jersey despite finishing 23rd. The day's events took a significant turn as Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen withdrew following a severe crash 60 kilometers before the finish.

The 178.3 km stage saw a tightly-packed peloton with riders cautious until the end. Things took a messy turn in the last kilometers with two crashes injuring numerous competitors. Merlier credited his team for positioning him well, leading to his hard-fought victory.

