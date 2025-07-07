Left Menu

Ben Shelton Makes History: Reaches Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

American tennis player Ben Shelton advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time, defeating Italian Lorenzo Sonego. This win gives Shelton an edge over his father, Bryan Shelton, who reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in his career. Ben celebrated the victory with a strong final game.

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton has made his mark at Wimbledon, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time. The 10th seed triumphed over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-5 in a thrilling match on Monday, showcasing his formidable skills on the grass court.

Thirty-one years ago, Bryan Shelton, Ben's father and current coach, reached the last 16 at Wimbledon, marking the peak of his Grand Slam career. This win positions Ben at a higher standing, as he overcame a challenging first set but roared back with a commanding performance to seize his place among the elite.

At just 22, Shelton has already impressed by reaching the semi-finals at both the Australian and U.S. Opens. His victory over Sonego, whom he has defeated in previous tournaments this year, solidified his prowess and determination to excel, especially with a resounding finish that had him roaring with triumph.

