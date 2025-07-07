Ben Shelton Makes History: Reaches Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton has made his mark at Wimbledon, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time. The 10th seed triumphed over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-5 in a thrilling match on Monday, showcasing his formidable skills on the grass court.

Thirty-one years ago, Bryan Shelton, Ben's father and current coach, reached the last 16 at Wimbledon, marking the peak of his Grand Slam career. This win positions Ben at a higher standing, as he overcame a challenging first set but roared back with a commanding performance to seize his place among the elite.

At just 22, Shelton has already impressed by reaching the semi-finals at both the Australian and U.S. Opens. His victory over Sonego, whom he has defeated in previous tournaments this year, solidified his prowess and determination to excel, especially with a resounding finish that had him roaring with triumph.

