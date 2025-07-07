Gill's Heroics at Edgbaston: A Masterclass in Determination and Skill

Former cricketer Yograj Singh shared insights into his son Yuvraj's reaction to Shubman Gill's extraordinary performance, which clinched a landmark Test victory for India at Edgbaston. Gill's remarkable batting throughout the five-day match left England searching for answers as India secured a vital win in the second game of the series.

Yograj Singh revealed that he reached out to Yuvraj, Gill's mentor, following India's impressive 336-run triumph to extend his congratulations. However, Yograj noted that Yuvraj was quick to emphasize Gill's personal effort and dedication to honing his skills, humbly crediting himself as just a support system.

Gill's captaincy was instrumental as he propelled India's score, particularly after the team faced two lower-order collapses in Leeds. His record-breaking innings of 269 and a quick-fire 161 in the next proved pivotal. Despite achieving the second-highest run tally in a single Test behind Graham Gooch, Gill maintained that team perception far outweighs external opinions.

