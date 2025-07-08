Spain's Star-Studded Squad Blazes to Euro Quarterfinals with High-Scoring Thrills

Spain has emphatically secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women's European Championship following a resounding 6-2 victory against Belgium. This victory marks the first time Spain has won consecutive matches in this prestigious tournament, after an initial 5-0 triumph over Portugal.

With a sensational tally of 11 goals in just two matches, Spain's talented lineup, headlined by two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, is living up to its reputation as the team to beat. Putellas, who was again named player of the match, delivered a warning to rivals, emphasizing both her personal form and the team's potential for further improvement.

The triumphant Spanish squad's performance was complemented by Italy's 1-1 draw against Portugal, securing Spain's top position in Group B with six points. Eyes are now on their upcoming match against Italy, as the competition intensifies and the promise of further thrilling football looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)