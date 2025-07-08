Left Menu

Spain's Star-Studded Squad Blazes to Euro Quarterfinals with High-Scoring Thrills

Spain's Women's European Championship campaign gained momentum with a 6-2 victory over Belgium. This marked Spain's first consecutive wins at the tournament. Led by Alexia Putellas, the team showcased dynamic form, ensuring their place in the quarterfinals and affirming their position as favorites in the competition.

Spain has emphatically secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women's European Championship following a resounding 6-2 victory against Belgium. This victory marks the first time Spain has won consecutive matches in this prestigious tournament, after an initial 5-0 triumph over Portugal.

With a sensational tally of 11 goals in just two matches, Spain's talented lineup, headlined by two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, is living up to its reputation as the team to beat. Putellas, who was again named player of the match, delivered a warning to rivals, emphasizing both her personal form and the team's potential for further improvement.

The triumphant Spanish squad's performance was complemented by Italy's 1-1 draw against Portugal, securing Spain's top position in Group B with six points. Eyes are now on their upcoming match against Italy, as the competition intensifies and the promise of further thrilling football looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

