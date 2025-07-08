Left Menu

Geoffrey Boycott Criticizes Woakes and Crawley's Performances

Geoffrey Boycott criticizes Chris Woakes and Zak Crawley following England's loss to India at Edgbaston. Woakes, with dwindling performance and no wickets, is deemed unproductive. Boycott also highlights Crawley's technical faults that hinder his progression, suggesting both players rethink their roles.

Geoffrey Boycott Criticizes Woakes and Crawley's Performances
Geoffrey Boycott has voiced sharp criticism of England's top cricketers, Chris Woakes and Zak Crawley, following their lackluster performances in the second Test against India.

Woakes, despite being the most experienced bowler in the lineup, has seen his performance dwindle with just three wickets in 82 overs, prompting Boycott to label his continued selection as counter-productive. His ability to contribute significantly with the bat has also come into question.

Boycott addressed Crawley's inability to learn from past mistakes, further complicating his growth as a player. His stringent critique highlights their need to reassess and potentially reconfigure their participation for upcoming games.

