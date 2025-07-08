Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking IPL Century Inspired by Journaling

In a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, cricketer Abhishek Sharma offered a glimpse into a personal ritual that has become integral to his success on the field. After scoring a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sharma habitually pulls out a chit from his pocket—a practice rooted in journaling and manifestation, a habit instilled by former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Abhishek remarked, "I started journaling a long time back. Shikhar Paaji once told me it's helpful, and it really has been over the last 2-3 years." This mental preparation, he explained, has helped him navigate the unpredictable nature of the IPL season. His dedication paid off in 2025 when he delivered a breathtaking performance, smashing 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, earning accolades from cricketing legends for his explosive knock.

The left-handed batsman's innings, featuring 14 boundaries and 10 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 256.36, etched its place as one of the most dynamic in IPL annals. This historic feat not only marked the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL but also placed Abhishek Sharma just behind global cricket giants Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum on the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)