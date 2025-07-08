Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking IPL Century Inspired by Journaling

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma, on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, disclosed how his journaling practice, advised by Shikhar Dhawan, aids his performance. This was evident in his historic IPL 2025 innings, where he scored a record-breaking 141 against Punjab Kings, setting a new high for Indian players in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:20 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking IPL Century Inspired by Journaling
Abhishek Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Abhishek Sharma celebrating his ton in IPL 2025 (R). (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan X /IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, cricketer Abhishek Sharma offered a glimpse into a personal ritual that has become integral to his success on the field. After scoring a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sharma habitually pulls out a chit from his pocket—a practice rooted in journaling and manifestation, a habit instilled by former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Abhishek remarked, "I started journaling a long time back. Shikhar Paaji once told me it's helpful, and it really has been over the last 2-3 years." This mental preparation, he explained, has helped him navigate the unpredictable nature of the IPL season. His dedication paid off in 2025 when he delivered a breathtaking performance, smashing 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, earning accolades from cricketing legends for his explosive knock.

The left-handed batsman's innings, featuring 14 boundaries and 10 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 256.36, etched its place as one of the most dynamic in IPL annals. This historic feat not only marked the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL but also placed Abhishek Sharma just behind global cricket giants Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum on the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025