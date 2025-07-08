Left Menu

Stokes Faces Leadership Test as England Struggles in India Series

Ben Stokes is struggling with his batting form as England faces a tough series against India. Former captain Michael Atherton suggests Stokes needs to lead by example, while facing challenges with back-to-back matches and limited practice. Atherton recommends changes in England's bowling lineup to strengthen the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:42 IST
Ben Stokes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ben Stokes' struggles with bat form have become more pronounced, especially as he needs to lead an under-pressure England team, according to former skipper Michael Atherton. Stokes' leadership is being tested in the ongoing series against India, marking his sternest challenge yet as captain.

Michael Atherton notes that Stokes, primarily a Test player, lacks rhythm and form when it's most needed. In contrast, India's Shubman Gill has excelled in facing challenges, particularly against spin, and played a pivotal role in India's victory at Edgbaston. Atherton emphasizes the need for a refreshed pace attack for England.

Atherton recommends including Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson in the lineup to strengthen England's bowling. Despite concerns about Archer's readiness after an extensive break, Atherton believes the change is crucial. He advises against making panic-driven alterations, suggesting faith in the batting lineup alongside bowling adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

