Ben Carter's Brief Tour Ends with Injury

In a dramatic turn of events, Wales lock Ben Carter's anticipated tour to Japan was cut short after he suffered a concussion just 27 seconds into the first test. The incident occurred following a heavy collision, requiring Carter to be stretchered off the field after receiving extensive on-field treatment.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced on Tuesday that Carter, 24, would no longer participate in the tour and is set to return home on Wednesday. The team, initially leading 19-7, suffered a 24-19 defeat, marking their 18th consecutive loss.

Wales is gearing up for a rematch against Japan this Saturday at Misaki Park in Kobe, hoping to break their disheartening losing streak. (Reported by Mark Gleeson from Cape Town; Edited by Christian Radnedge)

(With inputs from agencies.)