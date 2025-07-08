Left Menu

Ben Carter's Brief Tour Ends with Injury

Wales lock Ben Carter's tour to Japan concluded abruptly due to a concussion sustained during the initial seconds of the first test, leading to his withdrawal from the tour. The injury occurred during a heavy collision, resulting in Wales extending their losing streak to 18 matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:12 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Wales lock Ben Carter's anticipated tour to Japan was cut short after he suffered a concussion just 27 seconds into the first test. The incident occurred following a heavy collision, requiring Carter to be stretchered off the field after receiving extensive on-field treatment.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced on Tuesday that Carter, 24, would no longer participate in the tour and is set to return home on Wednesday. The team, initially leading 19-7, suffered a 24-19 defeat, marking their 18th consecutive loss.

Wales is gearing up for a rematch against Japan this Saturday at Misaki Park in Kobe, hoping to break their disheartening losing streak. (Reported by Mark Gleeson from Cape Town; Edited by Christian Radnedge)

(With inputs from agencies.)

