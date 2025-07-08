Deepti Sharma Eyes Top Spot in ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings

Indian spinner Deepti Sharma is on the brink of reaching the pinnacle of the ICC Women's T20I bowler rankings for the first time in her career. Sharma has inched closer to the top spot, climbing to second place within just eight rating points of leading bowler, Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal.

Sharma has consistently ranked among the top 10 bowlers over the past six years, but the coveted top spot has eluded her, despite her consistent performances. In the recent T20I series against England, Sharma took a three-wicket haul, boosting her position in the rankings and placing her in prime contention to claim the number one spot.

Other noteworthy performances from the series include Arundhati Reddy's rise in the rankings after a significant three-wicket haul. The England side also saw impressive upward movements with Issy Wong and Lauren Filer making significant gains, while Jemimah Rodrigues's half-century propelled her to 12th overall among batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)