Poised for a Comeback: Bumrah Ready to Bolster India's Bowling Attack
Jasprit Bumrah is ready to return for the third Test at Lord's after missing the second Test for workload management. The Indian pace bowler had an active net session, indicating his readiness to play. Bumrah's return might mean Prasidh Krishna will sit out. Arshdeep Singh also impressed with his efforts.
Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of India's pace attack, is set to make a comeback for the third Test at Lord's. He had an extensive 45-minute net session, indicating his readiness to return after sitting out the second Test due to workload management concerns.
Captain Shubman Gill confirmed Bumrah's return, suggesting Prasidh Krishna might make way for him in the playing XI. Among those absent from the session were Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, the latter having bowled the most overs among the pacers in the series so far.
Arshdeep Singh impressed with his efforts, running in for nearly an hour. As the pitch poses a tougher challenge to the batters, India's team management will decide whether to stick with the same XI that played at Edgbaston or make changes to the lineup.
