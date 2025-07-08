Left Menu

Poised for a Comeback: Bumrah Ready to Bolster India's Bowling Attack

Jasprit Bumrah is ready to return for the third Test at Lord's after missing the second Test for workload management. The Indian pace bowler had an active net session, indicating his readiness to play. Bumrah's return might mean Prasidh Krishna will sit out. Arshdeep Singh also impressed with his efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:30 IST
Poised for a Comeback: Bumrah Ready to Bolster India's Bowling Attack
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of India's pace attack, is set to make a comeback for the third Test at Lord's. He had an extensive 45-minute net session, indicating his readiness to return after sitting out the second Test due to workload management concerns.

Captain Shubman Gill confirmed Bumrah's return, suggesting Prasidh Krishna might make way for him in the playing XI. Among those absent from the session were Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, the latter having bowled the most overs among the pacers in the series so far.

Arshdeep Singh impressed with his efforts, running in for nearly an hour. As the pitch poses a tougher challenge to the batters, India's team management will decide whether to stick with the same XI that played at Edgbaston or make changes to the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025