Left Menu

India Gear Up For Lord’s Showdown With Bumrah’s Return & Pacer Strategy

With an eye on workload management, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak discusses strategic pacing for bowlers ahead of the third Test against England at Lord's. Highlights include Mohammed Siraj’s stellar performance, Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback, and insights into the balanced use of pace and spin options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:55 IST
India Gear Up For Lord’s Showdown With Bumrah’s Return & Pacer Strategy
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In anticipation of the third Test against England at Lord's, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak weighed in on managing the workload of the country's pace bowlers, emphasizing that it's not just about key pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but applicable to all bowlers due to varying issues.

Mohammed Siraj delivered a remarkable performance with a seven-wicket haul at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, Akash Deep impressed with the second ten-wicket haul for India in England. The anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah is confirmed by captain Shubman Gill ahead of the Lord's Test, as India contemplates fielding a formidable trio of Siraj, Bumrah, and Akash.

Kotak, during a pre-match press conference, highlighted the bespoke nature of each bowler's fitness needs and addressed the importance of strategic rest, especially between Test matches. He credited bowling coach Morne Morkel and the strength and conditioning coach with monitoring bowler workloads and ensuring rotational rest to sustain peak performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025