India Gear Up For Lord’s Showdown With Bumrah’s Return & Pacer Strategy
With an eye on workload management, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak discusses strategic pacing for bowlers ahead of the third Test against England at Lord's. Highlights include Mohammed Siraj’s stellar performance, Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback, and insights into the balanced use of pace and spin options.
In anticipation of the third Test against England at Lord's, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak weighed in on managing the workload of the country's pace bowlers, emphasizing that it's not just about key pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but applicable to all bowlers due to varying issues.
Mohammed Siraj delivered a remarkable performance with a seven-wicket haul at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, Akash Deep impressed with the second ten-wicket haul for India in England. The anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah is confirmed by captain Shubman Gill ahead of the Lord's Test, as India contemplates fielding a formidable trio of Siraj, Bumrah, and Akash.
Kotak, during a pre-match press conference, highlighted the bespoke nature of each bowler's fitness needs and addressed the importance of strategic rest, especially between Test matches. He credited bowling coach Morne Morkel and the strength and conditioning coach with monitoring bowler workloads and ensuring rotational rest to sustain peak performance.
