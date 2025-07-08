Sabalenka's Epic Comeback: A Clash of Tennis Eras at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka staged an incredible comeback on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Tuesday, overcoming Laura Siegemund in a captivating match that stretched almost three hours. Sabalenka's modern power finally surged past Siegemund's enchanting vintage style, earning her a spot in the semi-finals despite the formidable challenge posed by the 37-year-old German.

Siegemund, ranked a humble 104, skillfully used an assortment of slices and drop shots reminiscent of past eras to unsettle the world number one. Despite facing a bewildering variety of strokes, Sabalenka, ten years Siegemund's junior, eventually found her rhythm and power, turning the tide in the later sets.

The victory sets Sabalenka up against either Amanda Anisimova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the final, as she reflected on her testing encounter which nearly saw her contemplating an early trip home. Sabalenka expressed relief and joy at her hard-fought win, acknowledging the electrifying atmosphere that pushed her to new limits.