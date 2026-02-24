T20 World Cup Semi-Finals and Final: Ticket Refunds and Venue Updates

The International Cricket Council has announced the sale of tickets for the highly anticipated semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup. Fans flocked to secure spots with the promise of refunds if relocating matches becomes necessary due to team advancements.

Kolkata and Ahmedabad are slated to host critical games, but the possibility of Pakistani or Sri Lankan advancement means matches might shift to Colombo. Organizers assure fans that refunds will be issued for any venue changes owing to these scenarios.

Tickets became available at 7pm IST, with semi-final games on March 4 and 5, and the final scheduled for March 8. Adjustments will depend on the progression of teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, ensuring logistics run smoothly for an expectedly dramatic tournament climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)