South Africa Charge Towards T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Win

South Africa is on the brink of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals following a commanding nine-wicket victory against the West Indies. The star of the match, Aiden Markram, delivered an unbeaten knock of 82 to spearhead the team's triumph.

In their match at Ahmedabad, South Africa opted to field first, successfully keeping the West Indies to 176-8. Markram's impressive 27-ball half-century, combined with a 95-run opening partnership with Quinton de Kock, who scored 47, ensured South Africa achieved their target with 23 balls to spare.

Following their recent win over defending champions India, South Africa strengthens its bid for the semi-finals, while the West Indies gear up for their crucial match against India on Sunday, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for semi-final spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)