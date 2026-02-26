South Africa Charge Towards T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Win
South Africa, led by Aiden Markram's stellar performance, is poised to enter the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Markram scored an unbeaten 82 to secure a nine-wicket victory over West Indies. Their powerful play follows a triumph over India, intensifying the competition as West Indies prepare to face India next.
South Africa is on the brink of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals following a commanding nine-wicket victory against the West Indies. The star of the match, Aiden Markram, delivered an unbeaten knock of 82 to spearhead the team's triumph.
In their match at Ahmedabad, South Africa opted to field first, successfully keeping the West Indies to 176-8. Markram's impressive 27-ball half-century, combined with a 95-run opening partnership with Quinton de Kock, who scored 47, ensured South Africa achieved their target with 23 balls to spare.
Following their recent win over defending champions India, South Africa strengthens its bid for the semi-finals, while the West Indies gear up for their crucial match against India on Sunday, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for semi-final spots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shai Hope Reflects on West Indies' T20 World Cup Defeat
Brandon King's T20 Struggles: Inconsistent Form Raises Concerns for West Indies
South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph
South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.
A Thrilling T20 Clash: South Africa Takes on West Indies