Uday Parte: Rising Star in Pro Kabaddi's Jaipur Pink Panthers

Uday Parte, a 23-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, becomes the second most expensive Category D player at Pro Kabaddi Season 12's auction. His kabaddi journey began at 17, inspired by his brother. Signing with Jaipur Pink Panthers marks a significant milestone, blending responsibility with gratitude and hope for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:28 IST
Uday Parte (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
Uday Parte's name resonated through the Pro Kabaddi Season 12 Player Auction hall as he became the second most expensive Category D player. At just 23, the Seoni, Madhya Pradesh native now dons the Jaipur Pink Panthers jersey, marking a pivotal moment in his life. "I was just absorbing everything," he recounted, reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster of that day.

Parte's foray into kabaddi was driven by familial ties, specifically his elder brother, who introduced him to the sport. Starting at 17, his journey deviates from the typical early inception most athletes experience. Yet, his progress was swift, leading to notable performances at the Junior National level in 2021. Embracing unforeseen opportunities, Parte joins his favored team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a testament to his talent and determination.

Becoming a high-value pick comes with its pressures. Upon his auction success, Parte's instinct was to reach out to his father and coach Mahesh Gaur, both instrumental figures in his rise. Moreover, the presence of experienced players like Nitin Rawal fortifies his development. As Parte gears up for his PKL debut, his story embodies the essence of perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.

