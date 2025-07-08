Left Menu

Davide Ancelotti Takes Helm at Botafogo: A New Era Begins

Davide Ancelotti, son of Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, is appointed as Botafogo's new manager. Previously an assistant at top clubs, Davide replaces Renato Paiva, who was let go after the team's Club World Cup exit. Ancelotti signs a one-year deal with the Brazilian club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:14 IST
Davide Ancelotti Takes Helm at Botafogo: A New Era Begins

Botafogo Football Club announced the appointment of Davide Ancelotti as their new manager, marking a significant leadership change for the Brazilian team. Ancelotti, the 35-year-old son of Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, has inked a one-year contract after his previous role as an assistant at clubs like Real Madrid.

The appointment comes in the wake of Botafogo's decision to part ways with Renato Paiva. Despite successfully leading the team to a triumph over Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup, Paiva was dismissed following their subsequent early exit in the tournament.

Paiva's exit, after just four months in charge, resulted from a narrow defeat to Palmeiras, prompting Botafogo to seek fresh leadership in Ancelotti, who brings experience from his time with top European clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025