Davide Ancelotti Takes Helm at Botafogo: A New Era Begins

Botafogo Football Club announced the appointment of Davide Ancelotti as their new manager, marking a significant leadership change for the Brazilian team. Ancelotti, the 35-year-old son of Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, has inked a one-year contract after his previous role as an assistant at clubs like Real Madrid.

The appointment comes in the wake of Botafogo's decision to part ways with Renato Paiva. Despite successfully leading the team to a triumph over Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup, Paiva was dismissed following their subsequent early exit in the tournament.

Paiva's exit, after just four months in charge, resulted from a narrow defeat to Palmeiras, prompting Botafogo to seek fresh leadership in Ancelotti, who brings experience from his time with top European clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)