Deepti Sharma Nears Top Spot in ICC T20I Rankings Amid Fierce Competition

In an intense battle for the pinnacle position in the ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings, Indian spinner Deepti Sharma is on the brink of achieving the top spot. The latest rankings reveal she is a mere eight points behind current leader Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan. Deepti's ascent comes after consistently maintaining her place in the top 10 for over six years. Despite her unwavering performances, the 27-year-old has yet to claim the number one position.

The recent update sees Deepti surpass Australia's Annabel Sutherland to regain second position, thanks to her three-wicket haul in the third match against England. The off-spinner's remarkable form in the ongoing series, which includes six wickets at an average of 14.83, positions her as a strong contender to overtake Iqbal in the upcoming matches.

Notably, Arundhati Reddy also made significant advancements in the rankings, climbing 11 places to share the 43rd spot, propelled by her three-wicket performance. England bowlers, including Issy Wong and Lauren Filer, also marked notable gains following their narrow triumph against India. Concurrently, Australia's Beth Mooney remains at the helm for T20I batters, although shifts outside the top 10 reflect impactful performances by players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Sophia Dunkley in the India-England series.

