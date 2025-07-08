Left Menu

Wimbledon's Call into Question: Technology Over Tradition

Wimbledon replaced traditional line judges with Electronic Line Calling (ELC) technology, sparking mixed reviews. Russian player Karen Khachanov expressed discomfort with the change, citing feelings of solitude on the court. Recent malfunctions, including one during Khachanov's match, have reignited criticism of ELC's accuracy compared to human oversight.

Updated: 08-07-2025 23:47 IST
Wimbledon has transitioned from its iconic line judges to an Electronic Line Calling (ELC) system, but the technological shift is drawing mixed reactions. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov voiced concerns over the alteration, noting the larger and lonelier feel of the courts without human presence.

The ELC, powered by over 450 cameras across 18 courts, is under scrutiny after a malfunction affected Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's match against Briton Sonay Kartal. Organizers attribute this to human error and promise system reviews to prevent future issues.

Despite the pledge for precise calls, glitches persisted, exemplified by a replayed point in Khachanov's quarter-final against Taylor Fritz due to an ELC error. The absence of line judges is called into question, reviving the debate over technology versus tradition.

