Carlos Alcaraz: Wimbledon Streak Continues to Semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz reached the Wimbledon semifinals, extending his winning streak to 23 matches. He beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, becoming the second Spaniard to achieve this feat. Alcaraz will face Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.

Updated: 09-07-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:55 IST
In a stunning display of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz powered his way into the Wimbledon semifinals on Tuesday, defeating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. The victory marks Alcaraz's 23rd consecutive win as he pursues the title.

Alcaraz has now tied with Rafael Nadal as the only Spaniards to have made it to the men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon three times. His relentless performance kept Norrie at bay, allowing no breaks while hitting 39 winners and 13 aces with only 26 unforced errors.

In an interview after the match, Alcaraz expressed excitement about playing another semifinal at the storied venue. He is set to face the fifth-seed, Taylor Fritz, in his quest for a finals ticket.

