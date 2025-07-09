Carlos Alcaraz: Wimbledon Streak Continues to Semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz reached the Wimbledon semifinals, extending his winning streak to 23 matches. He beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, becoming the second Spaniard to achieve this feat. Alcaraz will face Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a stunning display of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz powered his way into the Wimbledon semifinals on Tuesday, defeating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. The victory marks Alcaraz's 23rd consecutive win as he pursues the title.
Alcaraz has now tied with Rafael Nadal as the only Spaniards to have made it to the men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon three times. His relentless performance kept Norrie at bay, allowing no breaks while hitting 39 winners and 13 aces with only 26 unforced errors.
In an interview after the match, Alcaraz expressed excitement about playing another semifinal at the storied venue. He is set to face the fifth-seed, Taylor Fritz, in his quest for a finals ticket.
ALSO READ
The Rebel Kid's Winning Streak: Apoorva Shines in 'The Traitors'
Ott Tanak Breaks Toyota's Winning Streak in Thrilling Acropolis Rally
Alcaraz fights past Struff to extend winning streak to 21 matches
Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round
Sports Highlights: Guardians Break Astros' Winning Streak, Blazers Redefine Trade Strategy