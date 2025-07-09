Sweden's Aerial Dominance Soars Over Poland in European Championship Win
Sweden secured a 3-0 victory against Poland in the women's European Championship through outstanding aerial play, with captain Kosovare Asllani leading the charge. The team scored three headed goals, guaranteeing their spot in the knockout stage. They will face Germany next to determine the top of their group.
Captain Kosovare Asllani played a pivotal role, setting up Stina Blackstenius for the opener and scoring herself. Lina Hurtig added the third, ensuring Sweden's top-two finish in Group C.
Looking ahead, Sweden will face Germany in a decisive match to determine the group winner. With Denmark and Poland now out, Sweden's tactical adaptability against Germany remains a question.
