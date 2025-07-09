Sweden's Aerial Dominance Soars Over Poland in European Championship Win

Sweden mounted a relentless aerial assault against Poland, securing a commanding 3-0 victory in the Women's European Championship. The team's performance, highlighted by three headed goals, advanced them to the knockout stages.

Captain Kosovare Asllani played a pivotal role, setting up Stina Blackstenius for the opener and scoring herself. Lina Hurtig added the third, ensuring Sweden's top-two finish in Group C.

Looking ahead, Sweden will face Germany in a decisive match to determine the group winner. With Denmark and Poland now out, Sweden's tactical adaptability against Germany remains a question.

