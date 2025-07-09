Left Menu

Sweden's Aerial Dominance Soars Over Poland in European Championship Win

Sweden secured a 3-0 victory against Poland in the women's European Championship through outstanding aerial play, with captain Kosovare Asllani leading the charge. The team scored three headed goals, guaranteeing their spot in the knockout stage. They will face Germany next to determine the top of their group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 04:05 IST
Sweden's Aerial Dominance Soars Over Poland in European Championship Win

Sweden mounted a relentless aerial assault against Poland, securing a commanding 3-0 victory in the Women's European Championship. The team's performance, highlighted by three headed goals, advanced them to the knockout stages.

Captain Kosovare Asllani played a pivotal role, setting up Stina Blackstenius for the opener and scoring herself. Lina Hurtig added the third, ensuring Sweden's top-two finish in Group C.

Looking ahead, Sweden will face Germany in a decisive match to determine the group winner. With Denmark and Poland now out, Sweden's tactical adaptability against Germany remains a question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025