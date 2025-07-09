Anticipation Builds for PSG's Clash with Real Madrid in Club World Cup
PSG coach Luis Enrique focuses on the future as his team prepares to face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-final. The match carries extra motivation, as it pits PSG against Kylian Mbappe's new team. Despite adverse weather conditions, Enrique embraces the high-stakes challenge.
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique is steering clear of comparisons as his team readies for the Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid, the new home of former PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Enrique emphasizes a forward-looking approach rather than dwelling on past squad compositions.
Speaking at a press conference, Luis Enrique acknowledged that playing against Real Madrid, the globe's most celebrated football club, is an undeniable morale booster. He added that the reunion with Mbappe adds an additional layer of excitement to the match.
As PSG prepares to tackle challenging weather conditions similar to those experienced by Chelsea and Fluminense, Enrique remains unfazed. The intense semi-final matchup against Real Madrid serves as a testament to both teams' perseverance and skill on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
